Mushelenga orders reconnection of water

LET IT FLOW: Constant water supply is key to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. PHOTO: FILE

Kenya Kambowe



RUNDU







To aid the fight against the coronavirus, urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga has ordered that all local authorities reconnect water supply to households whose water had been suspended for non-payment.



The minister's directive comes into effect immediately.



This is according to a circular dated 20 March from Mushelenga ordering that water should be made available to all citizens as washing your hands frequently with soap and water is among the precautionary measures to avoid contracting and further spreading the deadly virus.



Mushelenga said this is in line with President Hage Geingob's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.



He added that the directive will be valid until such a time the state of emergency is lifted.



“While the councils are advised to continue charging for municipal services, due to this state of emergency and in order to prevent further spread of [coronavirus], I hereby issue a directive that residents with arrears and suspended water services must be reconnected with immediate effect,” the letter reads. “Provision for residences with no access to water supply must be made with immediate effect, for example the placement of water tanks at strategic places.”







Three cases confirmed



Thus far, Namibia has three confirmed cases of the virus.



Meanwhile, a number of local authorities contacted by Namibian Sun have confirmed that they heeded Mushelenga's call.



The Grootfontein municipality has reconnected water supply to households which were cut off, while also providing water to residents of the informal settlements.



This was confirmed by spokesperson Luke Salomo.



“We have already started supplying water to the informal areas and we will continue to open the water to those remaining households whose water was cut off due to non-payment,” he said.